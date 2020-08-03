Anti-mask protestors rally in Hartford amid COVID-19 pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Protestors rallied at the state capitol on Sunday asking Connecticut officials to stop worrying about the coronavirus outbreak.

It was mid-March businesses started closing. By mid-April, the governor signed an executive order mandating face coverings. But now we are in August and protestors came to the Capitol on Sunday to express their frustration with masks.

On Sunday, 150 people gathered protest wearing masks and social distancing. They’re also demanding all businesses and schools to reopen. The protest was organized by CT Liberty rally.

That organization says it’s about promoting the American ideals of liberty, freedom, and individual rights.

“Public health is called public health because it has a public component. We need all of the public to help us get us control of this virus. If we still are going to parties at home, even though the bars are closed, if we are creating interactions where we know it’s not safe because there is multiple people there and you don’t have masks on and you’re not socially distanced, it’s not super spreading individuals, it’s super spreading events and we need to stop those.” Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Health officials continue to urge people to wear masks. Health experts say more than 150,000 Americans have been died due to complications from the virus. And the virus continues to spread.

There are now 36 states on a travel advisory for the tri-state area, states where rates are above 10 percent.