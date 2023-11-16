NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Antisemitic graffiti was found in a bathroom at the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s (CTDOT) Newington campus on Wednesday morning.

CTDOT officials said that they know the graffiti was done Wednesday morning but they do not know who is responsible.

News 8 obtained an email that Garrett Eucalitto, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation sent to staff on Wednesday night below.

“Antisemitism, and hate and bigotry of all forms, have no place at CTDOT. Anyone who holds those beliefs in their heart is not welcome in the CTDOT family,” Eucalitto said in an email. “Hate speech and bigotry will not be tolerated, and all of us have to stand up to this behavior when we see or hear it. I want to encourage all of you to feel comfortable reaching out to me, the Deputy Commissioners, or the Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity, if you feel harassed, discriminated against, or unwelcome at work. My priority is your feeling safe and welcome at work, at all times.”

CTDOT officials said a similar instance with antisemitic graffiti also happened at the headquarters in July.