HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A training held on Wednesday by Hartford Hospital helped emergency professionals learn how to prepare for disasters.

“In a world we live in right now, between the mass shootings, anything can happen anywhere at any event,” said Steve Donahue, the director of operations for the Hartford HealthCare Center for Education, Simulation and Innovation.

Disaster Day trained more than 50 emergency department residents across the state to teach them how to react in real time to mass casualty events. The team was tasked with helping up to 40 patients. They also learned how to arrange limited resources to quickly diagnose and treat victims.