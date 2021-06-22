Apartment complex fire in Hartford displaces multiple families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in a multiunit apartment complex in the Upper Albany neighborhood displaced nearly a dozen families Monday night.

Hartford Fire Department (HFD) responded to 453 Albany Avenue for a working fire in the complex. The department said firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and got it under control.

Firefighters say there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported, but one person was transported an hour into the incident for evaluation due to possible smoke inhalation.

HFD Special Services Unit is working with American Red Cross to assist the displaced families. At this time, 10 families, 29 people in total, were displaced. One other family was not on the scene, so officials are still working to get a final count.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.