Apartment complex fire in Hartford displaces multiple families

Hartford

by: Isabella Gentile

Posted: / Updated:
Fire Department truck engine_161505

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in a multiunit apartment complex in the Upper Albany neighborhood displaced nearly a dozen families Monday night.

Hartford Fire Department (HFD) responded to 453 Albany Avenue for a working fire in the complex. The department said firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and got it under control.

Firefighters say there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported, but one person was transported an hour into the incident for evaluation due to possible smoke inhalation.

HFD Special Services Unit is working with American Red Cross to assist the displaced families. At this time, 10 families, 29 people in total, were displaced. One other family was not on the scene, so officials are still working to get a final count.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

East Hartford farmers' market to reopen in July

News /

Most East Hartford town facilities and services reopening Monday

News /

Manchester Road Race to return in-person Thanksgiving morning

News /

Two men charged with murder in connection to Alden Street homicide

News /

Homicide investigation underway on Alden Street in Hartford

News /

'Don't judge a book by its cover': Hartford local Aswad Thomas pens story on surviving gun violence

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss