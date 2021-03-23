Applications open for summer jobs with Newington Parks and Rec.

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring for the summer!

All applicants need to be at least 18 years old with a valid Connecticut driver’s license. Applicants need to be able to perform a variety of tasks including the use of hand tools, (power equipment, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and mowers), pick up litter, assist in athletic field maintenance, cemetery upkeep, and grounds maintenance on Town facilities and parks.

Hours for the open roles are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and the pay range starts at $14.25 per hour.

All applicants must fill out a Town of Newington employment application, which is available at www.newingtonct.gov or at the Newington Parks and Recreation office.

For more information please contact the Newington Parks and Recreation Office at 860-665-8666.