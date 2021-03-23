Applications open for summer jobs with Newington Parks and Rec.

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
newington_map_1523648245954.jpg

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring for the summer!

All applicants need to be at least 18 years old with a valid Connecticut driver’s license. Applicants need to be able to perform a variety of tasks including the use of hand tools, (power equipment, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and mowers), pick up litter, assist in athletic field maintenance, cemetery upkeep, and grounds maintenance on Town facilities and parks.

Hours for the open roles are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and the pay range starts at $14.25 per hour.

All applicants must fill out a Town of Newington employment application, which is available at www.newingtonct.gov or at the Newington Parks and Recreation office.

For more information please contact the Newington Parks and Recreation Office at 860-665-8666.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

JCC in West Hartford hold remembrance ceremony 1 year after start of COVID pandemic

News /

Stamford developer setting up a whole new neighborhood around Hartford Yard Goats home

News /

Lake Compounce rebranding for 175th birthday, moves up opening day to May 8

News /

Non-profit 'Read to a Child' pivots during pandemic to continue helping kids learn literacy skills

News /

Worker who got arm caught in machine at South Windsor pasta factory freed, taken to hospital with severe injuries

News /

Woman injured, 18 shots recorded during shooting incident at Hartford event space

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss