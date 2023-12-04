HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new state program hopes to get more people involved in Connecticut’s child care industry.

Green World Family Child Care in Hartford was the backdrop for Gov. Ned Lamont’s announcement of a new registered apprenticeship program. The program is being hailed as one of the first in the nation for family child care.

“Today, I feel that we are no longer alone,” Maria Amado, who owns Green World Family Child Care, said through a Spanish interpreter. “That community work with different organizations and institutions will continue to strengthen our quality of our programs.”

The new program allows job seekers to become an apprentice with a participating family child care center or home day care like Amado’s.

“Registered apprentices work and earn while they’re learning,” Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo said.

The Service Employees International Union administers the program for the state. The program helps workers earn an associate degree and child care center owners to earn federal recognition.

Federal accreditation means more money in state reimbursements.

“We’ll pay for their efforts to get nationally accredited, to get their child development [associate degree], and also they’ll have a mentor for the whole 12-18 months,” said Beth Bye, the commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.

“These providers are also the vital infrastructure lifting up our entire economy,” said Travis Woodward, the president of the CSEA SEIU Local 2001. “As we saw in the pandemic when child care providers close their doors, parents can’t go to work.”

The Connecticut Department of Labor said there are 650 job openings in the industry, including positions in preschool, home-based child care, center-based child care and administration.

The department said there are about 400 classrooms across the state which have closed because they didn’t have enough workers.