Archdiocese of Hartford cancels Masses but will allow confession with ‘heavy protection’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford has canceled all weekend and weekday Masses.

The decision follows the mandate by Governor Ned Lamont requiring the closure of places where people would gather, like restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters.

“Very often, many elderly people attend Mass on Sunday,” said Archbishop Leonard Blair of the Archdiocese of Hartford. “That is a particular danger for them. It was a hard decision to make.”

Priests will celebrate a daily Mass alone with no congregation and will remember in prayer all of those who have been affected by the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese is also saying that parishes will be encouraged to make provision for their churches to open at some point to allow parishioners some time to pray.

Archbishop Blair said that with the aid of a “heavy, protective screen” people can also come to a priest for confession.

“We can’t absolutely deny the sacraments to people even though we observe all of the precautions that are told to us by the health authorities,” Blair said.

Archbishop Blair said he prepared a message that was shared on the last Sunday that Mass was held.

“I said that in keeping with the wisdom of the Saints, we have to work as if everything depended on us by following all the rules and regulations for health. We also have to pray as if everything depended on God.”

Even though people won’t be able to attend Mass right now, it doesn’t mean they can’t watch it.

The archbishop said he was recording a Mass on Wednesday for the fourth Sunday of Lent.

You can watch Mass weekday mornings at 10 on our sister station, WCTX, MYTV9.