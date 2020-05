HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford is expected to announce its plans on Wednesday to reopen churches.

The announcement comes just days after President Trump declared houses of worship to be essential. In Waterbury, some parishioners are concerned that it’s still too soon to reopen.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches have been holding bible study classes over Zoom and live streaming Sunday services on Facebook.