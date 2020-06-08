Archdiocese of Hartford to reopen churches for public worship today

Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford will be reopening its churches for public worship beginning today.
The new guidelines cover Catholic Churches in Hartford, New Haven, and Litchfield. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich released similar plans.
As of June 8, funeral and wedding masses can resume as well as baptisms. Also, the ban on any publicly scheduled confession will be lifted. Confession can be done at the discretion of the pastor when proper safety procedures are in place.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches have been holding bible study classes over Zoom and live streaming Sunday services on Facebook.
In the first stage of reopening parishes, the church will be maintaining strict social distancing.
Governor Ned Lamont announced indoor services can be held with a capacity of no more than 100 people (or 25% capacity, whichever is smaller). For outdoor services, no more than 150 people will be allowed.
“People who have any health issues particularly the elderly, anyone who is caring for someone sick at home, anybody who has any symptoms absolutely should not come to Mass,” said Archbishop Blair.
To read the full guidelines from the Archdioceses of Hartford on reopening churches, click here.