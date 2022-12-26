WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is ending on a chaotic note for travelers left stranded at airports by a chain of storms across the nation.

Mike Bouvier and his wife came to Connecticut from Oklahoma to experience a white Christmas. But now, instead of flying out of Bradley International Airport, he plans to drive a rental car home after Southwest canceled his flight.

“They said December 31st was the next flight out of here before we could go,” he said. “Same thing with Delta.”

Thousands of flights around the nation have been canceled each day, leaving travelers with few options.

“We were supposed to have a layover in Minneapolis, and the flight from Minneapolis to San Diego was canceled, and we have been here for an hour now trying to figure it out,” said Alex Bukowski, an Amherst native who has been trying to get to San Diego.