SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police officials were assisting in other similar robberies on North Street and Middle Street in Bristol.

The initial investigation revealed that a black male wearing a mask, black hoodie, and grey sweatpants had entered the store displaying his handgun. After taking an unknown amount of cash from the store, police said the man left and walked across the parking lot to a car.

Police said that the car is believed to be a Buick Encore, and a white female was waiting inside. The suspect drove away from the scene, heading southbound on West Street towards I-84.

No injuries were reported from the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southington Police at (860) 621-0101.