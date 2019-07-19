Armed robbery reported in Avon park

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was arrested after a reported armed robbery took place at Country Side Park in Avon.

Upon investigating, Avon Police officers seized several electronic devices as evidence. Detectives are securing search warrants for the items at this time.

The juvenile was issued a juvenile summons for Robbery 1st and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st.

The robbery victim was uninjured.

At this time, the robbery is being investigated and police have stated that “there are no current threats to the Avon Community as this was an isolated incident.”