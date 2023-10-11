SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after around $400,000 worth of vehicles were stolen Wednesday morning from a car dealership in South Windsor, according to police.

Police said the theft occurred around 1 a.m. at Mike and Tony Auto Sales. Multiple suspects rammed into the gate of the dealership, police said.

The vehicles that were stolen from the dealership include a red/black 2022 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, a purple 2015 Porshe, and blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain. All of the vehicles did not have plates on them.

Police said one of the stolen vehicles was found dumped on a nearby street while another one was tracked in the New York City area.

