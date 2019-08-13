Arrest made after cellphone found recording men in locker room of South Windsor gym

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A Manchester man was arrested on voyeurism charges Sunday for allegedly recording men in the locker room of a South Windsor gym.

Police say that at around 10 a.m., officers responded to the L.A. Fitness gym on Buckland Road after gym members found a cellphone set up to record activity in the men’s locker room.

The gym staff had seized the phone and found that it was recording men getting dressed and undressed.

According to police, the suspect, 26-year-old Antonio Selby, later approached the gym staff and asked about the whereabouts of his phone.

That’s when he was told to wait and officers arrived to interview him.

Selby was arrested and charged with voyeurism. He was released on a $2,500 bond.