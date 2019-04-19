Hartford

Arrest made for triple shooting in Hartford

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:24 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 10:20 PM EDT

Arrest made for triple shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is facing charges after a triple shooting in Hartford.

According to police, on Tuesday around 10:20 p.m., units responded to the area of Brook Street and Bedford Street where they observed several victims running through basketball courts with gunshot wounds.

Officers began rendering medical aid to three adult men with wounds.

Related Content: Hartford PD: triple shooting at Brook and Fairmount Streets

Following an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Mekhi Thompson of Hartford on Thursday during an unrelated narcotics investigation.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit assault, assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Thompson is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center