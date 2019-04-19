Arrest made for triple shooting in Hartford Mekhi Thompson (Photo: Hartford police) [ + - ] Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is facing charges after a triple shooting in Hartford.

According to police, on Tuesday around 10:20 p.m., units responded to the area of Brook Street and Bedford Street where they observed several victims running through basketball courts with gunshot wounds.

Officers began rendering medical aid to three adult men with wounds.

Related Content: Hartford PD: triple shooting at Brook and Fairmount Streets

Following an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Mekhi Thompson of Hartford on Thursday during an unrelated narcotics investigation.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit assault, assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Thompson is being held on a $750,000 bond.