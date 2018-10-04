Hartford

Arrest made in Windsor store burglary

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 03:46 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 03:53 PM EDT

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is under arrest after allegedly breaking into a Windsor store.

An employee of the Kiko Mart on Windsor Avenue arrived to work early Thursday morning to find the front door glass smashed. 

Officers responded to the scene and reviewed the store's surveillance footage. They determined that the suspect left the area riding a bike. 

Police caught up with the suspect a short time later on North Main Street near Westland Street in Hartford

He was arrested without further incident. The man has been identified as 32-year-old Kyle Harris. Authorities say Harris was found in possession of cigarette packs that had been stolen from Kiko Mart.

Harris is facing numerous charges ranging from burglary to criminal mischief. He was held on a $10,000 bond, and appeared in Enfield Superior Court Thursday morning. 

Police say Harris is also being investigated for similar crimes in Hartford and Middletown. 

