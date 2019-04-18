Arrest warrants issued for two Hartford apartment complex owners

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Two apartment complex owners in Hartford are accused of providing unsafe living conditions to their tenants.

A warrant is out for Martin Rothman, the owner of Barbour Gardens. Authorities say his complex has no working fire alarms, faulty doors, and blocked hallways among other dangerous problems.

The next owner, Michael Ancona, is wanted after no fire alarms were found at two buildings on Laurel Street.

The two have a chance to turn themselves in before police come knocking.