HARTFORD, Conn. — Minutes after Hartford residents rang in the new year at First Night Hartford, Arunan Arulampalam was sworn in as the city’s newest mayor.

The Democrat’s wife, Rev. Liza Arulampalam, administered the oath under the Soldiers and Sailors Arch in Bushnell Park.

Last week, Luke Bronin presented his administration’s transition report to Arulampalam. The report outlined ongoing initiatives and recommendations in policy areas such as public safety, housing, the youth and economic development.

Bronin, a Democrat, took office in 2016 and served two terms as Hartford’s mayor.

Arulampalam becomes the 68th mayor of Hartford.