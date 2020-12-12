As the COVID surge continues, are Connecticut hospitals running out of beds to offer?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the COVID surge continues, Connecticut hospitals are filling up.

Saint Francis Hospital says the Trinity Health system is strong and ready for all patients with or without COVID. But when you hear at the numbers at the governor’s statewide news conference that some hospitals are hitting 80, 90% capacity, it can be a little bit concerning.

“Manchester Memorial, St. Francis were among the highest for total capacity and again. The numbers fluctuate and those are the highest but obviously, you can tell no one is at 100%,” Josh Geballe, Governors Office.

Manchester Memorial is at 90 percent capacity in their ICU, Saint Francis at 92% capacity.

CCO Syed Hussein, Trinity Health New England says, “So some of our hospitals may be busier than others, but being part of a system brings its own advantages, so we can transfer patients if need be, we share resources. At no point do we think we are overwhelmed or close to being overwhelmed.”

Other hospitals, like Stafford, St. Mary’s and Waterbury, are over 90% capacity for the entire hospital. But keep in mind, they have surge plans, and Saint Francis hospital is ready to expand capacity at a moments notice.

“If we need ventilators, we have access to additional ventilators. We have access to additional beds if we need to, and re-purposed spaces because these are all lessons we learned from April,” Hussein said.

Over the summer, the hospitals had a chance to compile the numbers and they found non-COVID deaths actually went way up compared to years past because people were afraid to go to the hospital. For example, when having a heart attack. But the medical systems and hospitals are open to treat COVID and non-COVID patients because they have learned so much from the first surge.

“Enhanced testing capabilities and capacity, PPE inventory, and treatment modalities that we didn’t have in March or April. It’s important that folks understand, yes, it is safe to come to the hospital. Yes, our hospitals are busy, but they are safe and we are there for you,” Hussein adds.

While beds and ventilators are available for expansion, they are keeping a close eye on the medical staff as they anxiously wait for the vaccine to arrive which is the light at the end of the tunnel.