NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are reporting that AT&T mobile users are experiencing issues with 911 Thursday morning.

In a tweet, police said callers are unable to connect to the department through 911.

Attention AT&T Mobile Phone Users

We have learned that AT&T mobile phones are unable to connect to the Newington PD through 911. If you are an AT&T mobile phone user in need of emergency services in Newington call our routine number (860) 666-8445 and select prompt #5. — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) November 12, 2020

Those in need of emergency services should call (860) 666-8445 and select prompt five.