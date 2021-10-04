ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for tips about 50 guns stolen in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Boston Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined award of $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or people involved with stealing 50 guns in South Windsor.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, a shipment of 50 firearms was delivered to R+L Carriers in South Windsor. A manager scanned the pallet and loaded it into a waiting compartment.

The pallet was discovered missing three days later, according to ATF.

“A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone who needs to be brought to justice and

firearms obtained illegally are almost certainly destined to be used for criminal purposes,” said ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigators at (860) 935-8080, call (888) 283-8477 or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit app using ATF Boston Field Division as the location. It is

available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and at www.reportit.com.