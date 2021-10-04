ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for tips about 50 guns stolen in South Windsor

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Boston Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined award of $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or people involved with stealing 50 guns in South Windsor.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, a shipment of 50 firearms was delivered to R+L Carriers in South Windsor. A manager scanned the pallet and loaded it into a waiting compartment.

The pallet was discovered missing three days later, according to ATF.

“A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone who needs to be brought to justice and
firearms obtained illegally are almost certainly destined to be used for criminal purposes,” said ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigators at (860) 935-8080, call (888) 283-8477 or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit app using ATF Boston Field Division as the location. It is
available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and at www.reportit.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Manchester PD: Stolen Lexus that initially had toddler inside found; search for driver continues

News /

Doctor discusses how to notice signs of children struggling with self-esteem and self-confidence

News /

IRS reminding CT residents about Oct. 15 deadline for taxpayers who asked from extension of 2020 tax returns

News /

Fastest internet speeds in the nation headed to East Hartford through unique partnership

News /

Thirst, fatigue & more: Do you know the signs of Type 1 Diabetes in kids? East Windsor family shares story

News /

State employees have until Monday night to meet COVID-19 mandate

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss