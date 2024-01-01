PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The athletic fields at the Middle School Of Plainville were damaged on Sunday night by two people driving quads, according to police.

Police believe two teenage boys tore up the grass on the fields with their ATVS, based on witness accounts and surveillance footage.

Police said the fields sustained significant damage. The fields are now covered in tire tracks and have deep ruts from the ATVs’ wheels.

Police said one of the quads had a green camouflage pattern and the other was neon orange and white.

Authorities believe the suspects are from the area.

Don Hick of Plainville said he sees people driving ATVS illegally regularly in town.

“You see people on motorcycles, kids doing wheelies two and three in a row I’ve seen that a few times,” he said.

Anyone with information on who could be responsible for the damage is asked to contact Plainfield Police Officer Troy Noble at 860-747-1616.

News 8 has reached out to the Plainville Public School District for comment but has yet to hear back.