MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – An attic fire broke out in Middletown on Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the flames just after 12:30 on Monday morning, which broke out in a home on Old Mill Road. According to first responders, smoke could be seen pouring out of the building when they arrived.

To combat the blaze, officials said two holes were drilled into the roof to ventilate the smoke. They also said that a second alarm was struck due to the excessive heat firefighters were experiencing due to the already high temperatures outside.

The fire was eventually contained in the attic space of the home. Now, an investigation into the cause of the flames is underway.