Avalanche of absentee ballots for November election has local officials working around the clock

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is less than a month away and already voters are casting their ballots here in Connecticut. Absentee ballots were sent out over the weekend. The avalanche of absentee ballot requests has local election officials working around the clock.

Teams of workers are stuffing and organizing absentee ballot packets in New Britain. New Britain City Clerk Mark Bernacki says, “It’s like taking a shower under Niagara Falls. The volume is just tremendous.”

He says 5,000 city voters requested absentee ballots for the November election. Statewide, the secretary of state’s office reports nearly 430,000 were requested.

The first batch went out over the weekend. A tray of ballots has already come back to New Britain via the ballot drop box outside the city hall entrance.

The Connecticut voter registration system keeps track of your ballot. Once time-stamped and bar code scanned, Bernacki says, “Now I can scan it with a barcode.” The machine makes a beep!

The ballots are logged in. A red “A” goes next to your name verifying you voted by absentee. You can not vote twice.

If the barcode is not on the envelope the clerk manually enters the information.

In a case demonstrated by Bernaski to News 8, the voter was “Inactive.” The registrar will be notified and the voter will be made active and receive a ballot in the mail.

“It’s not 10 percent more – it’s 10 times more! The scale is massive to be able to put together an infrastructure to get things done,” explained Bernacki.

All sealed ballots are locked in the vault at city hall.

A new law allows the outer envelope of the packet to be opened three days before Election Day.

New Britain is not taking that option. Instead, they are using some of the $45,000 in state money for safe elections to buy an automatic envelope opener to speed up the process. It can open 1,000 envelopes in an hour.

They also hired workers, paid for postage, and printed 20,000 yellow ballots for Election Day.

City Clerk Bernacki reminds voters you can still vote in person: “If you’re going grocery shopping or…to a package store you can go to your polling place; it’s safe.”

If you want to track your ballot to make sure it counted, go to the Secretary of the State’s portal.