AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s an exciting weekend for movie fans with “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” making their long-awaited debuts at movie theaters across the country.

“Barbie” fans at Cake Gypsy in Avon are celebrating the theatrical release by going all out Barbie-themed desserts and displays.

“We have the Barbie box, where the kids can come get their picture. We also have a contest for Barbie Dreamhouse, so one lucky child will be able to go home with that. We’re also doing Barbie cupcakes, we have a Barbie cake, we have Barbie cake pops, and we’re also doing some really cool drinks,” said Deanna Damen, owner of Cake Gypsy.

She said they have 60 other flavors of cupcakes to try.