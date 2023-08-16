AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – A dog from Avon was found safe and rescued after being missing for 10 days.

Karen Moulton, a volunteer at the Farmington Valley Pet Recover, says Stella went missing on Aug. 5. With the help of the Avon and Simsbury Fire Departments, Stella was found and rescued on Aug. 15.

Missing dog rescued in Avon (Photo Courtesy: Karen Moulton) Missing dog rescued in Avon (Photo Courtesy: Karen Moulton)

Avon Fire Marshall Bruce Appell told News 8 that the dog was found on rock boulders at the end of Goodwill Trail and that the owner couldn’t reach the dog due to the rain and rocky terrain.

No injuries were reported following the rescue and Appell says the dog was brought to a local veterinarian hospital to be checked.