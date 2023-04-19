AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon firefighters were at the site of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon on West Avon Road, according to police.

The fire was in the area between Burnham Road and Country Club Road.

The homeowner saw flames on the back porch at about 4:30 p.m., according to officials. The homeowner was then able to get out.

The fire was under control about an hour later. The home is considered a total loss.

Police ask for drivers to take an alternate route through the area.

No further details were immediately available.