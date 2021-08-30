Avon High School evacuated on first day due to natural gas leak

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon High School was temporarily evacuated on the first day of the school year Monday on a report of a natural gas leak, police said.

Police and volunteer fire crews were dispatched to the high school just after 8 a.m., where they evacuated everyone from the building and investigated inside. Fire officials determined the source of the odor was from the science classrooms.

Connecticut Natual Gas is assisting to find the exact location and cause of the leak.

There we no injuries or illnesses reported. There are no disruptions in regards to traffic and surrounding neighborhoods.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.