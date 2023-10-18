AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – An Avon man has been charged after he sold a piece of residential property that he never owned, according to police.

Police said William Ferrigno turned himself in on an outstanding warrant and is now facing a first-degree larceny charge.

The charge stems from an investigation where police say Ferrigno fraudulently sold someone a piece of residential property for $300,000.

Ferrigno has since been released after posting a $75,000 bond. His first court date is scheduled for Oct. 18