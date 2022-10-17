AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Avon man is set to spend 108 months in prison after pleading guilty to sharing child sex abuse material with a FBI agent, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Michael Ferro, 36, will be required to have nine years of supervised release after his sentence.

Ferro used thee Kik app in August 2021 to chat with a person he thought was the father of a 12-year-old girl, but was actually an FBI agent, according to the announcement. Ferro sent the agent a picture of child sex abuse material, said he had more pictures to share and said he was interested in having sex with the agent’s “daughter.”

After uncovering Ferro’s identity, agents then went to his home, took his cell phone and arrested him.

He pleaded guilty in March to one count of distribution of child pornography.