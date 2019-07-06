AVON PD: One dead after rollover crash on Waterville Road Friday night

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)–Avon police responded to a fatal car rollover accident on Waterville Road, Route 10, on Friday evening.

Police said they got the call just after 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said they saw a 2002 black Dodge Durango upside down in the wood line upon arrival to the scene.

The male victim sustained severe head and upper body trauma, police said.

He was transported to UConn Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 409-4200.