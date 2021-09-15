Avon pizzaiolo wins World Pizza Champion

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — In Connecticut, there’s a lot of discussion as to who makes the best pizza. Some say Pepe’s, while others say Sally’s or Modern.

But a pizza place in the town of Avon has been named the world’s best. Michael Androw, the owner of E&D Pizza Company in Avon, was inducted into the “World Pizza Champions” at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

Androw is the first pizzaiolo or pizza maker from Connecticut to be named World Pizza Champion and the second from New England.

The group that makes this decision is made up of 40 pizzaiolos from around the world.

Androw opened up the restaurant back in 2014.

