AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Avon’s Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on the controversial proposed development along a golf course.

A developer wants to build nearly 100 homes near the Blue Fox Run golf course on Nod Road.

The Keystone Companies wants to remove nine of the course’s 27 holes and add 95 single-family homes. The proposal has sparked outrage in the community.

The vote is happening at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Avon Middle School.