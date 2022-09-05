AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon’s Chief of Police, Paul Melanson, provided an update on Labor Day to the murder-suicide of Avon police sergeant Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen in East Granby last week.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, state police arrived at the East Granby home after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired. State police said they found the couple dead in their home shortly after arriving at the scene.

Upon investigating further, it was made clear to state police that Sergeant Thomas Jacius had shot his wife and then himself that night in an apparent murder-suicide. Thomas Jacius was 49 years old, and his wife Doreen was 48.

On Sept. 5, Labor Day, Officer Melanson held a press conference to address the incident.

In short, he and his fellow officers stated that none of them could have predicted what happened to Thomas and Doreen Jacius. He said the entire police department was shocked, angered, and saddened by the tragedy. Their condolences were extended to the families, friends, and the community at large.

The incident was hard to comprehend, according to Melanson. Thomas was a well-respected member of the community, and no one suspected he was capable of this act.

He even noted that Thomas had plans to go fishing with a fellow officer the next morning, Monday, Aug. 29.

“None of this makes sense. We are searching for answers,” said Melanson. “There were no signs or indications in his file from anyone in the department or others that he would be capable of this.”

The chief also mentioned in his press conference that the two children Thomas and Doreen left behind, Sarah and Amanda according to Doreen’s obituary, were experiencing medical issues at the time of the murder-suicide. The department and community are attempting to support the family at this time.

Melanson did not elaborate on what these medical issues may be.

Connecticut state police are continuing to investigate this case. Melanson said in his press release that he, and his fellow officers at the Avon Police Department, are excited to see what will come of the investigation.