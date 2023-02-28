AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A string of eight burglaries within two weeks in Avon are linked to multiple similar crimes in the tri-state area.

“Everyone values their home as their safe place,” said Lt. John Schmalberger, of the Avon Police Department. “When someone breaks into that, it is traumatizing.”

Schmalberger said generally these suspects are traveling to and from the area in rental cars and striking in the evening hours. They’re targeting houses when it appears no one is home, and they’re getting in through the back of the house.

“People tend to do the same thing,” Schmalberger said. “When you come home from work or school, or whatever, the car comes back, they’re in the driveway, there’s signs that someone’s there. If there aren’t signs that anyone’s there, the house might be vacant.”

There have also been no reports of confrontations between homeowners and the suspects. Avon police believe typically these suspects aren’t armed with weapons and these incidents are linked to other incidents in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We kind of think this might be a crew that’s traveling up and down the East Coast doing these crimes,” Schmalberger said.

The Avon Police Department is now encouraging everyone to take steps to protect themselves, including:

Being vigilant

Using automatic lights

Letting neighbors know when you’re out of town

Not allowing mail to pile up

Being careful on social media

Anyone with information or surveillance video is being asked to call Lt. Schmalberger at 860-409-4216 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.