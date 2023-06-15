AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon residents had the chance once again Thursday evening to voice their concerns about bear sightings in the area.

Bears’ ranges are expanding, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, with the number of bear-human interactions and home break-ins rapidly increasing.

“The answer is simply removing food attractants during this time of year,” said Annie Hornish, the Connecticut state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “Birdfeeders are the biggest culprit. Bears are also attracted to food in garbage cans, so keeping them secured is a simple measure people can do.”

Of the more than 4,100 bear sightings reported to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection this year, 260 have been from Avon.

In April, a bear was euthanized after biting a 74-year-old woman who was walking her dog in Avon.

Deborah Feigenbaum, who just moved to Avon, had her first bear sighting when she was in the pool. She watched as a bear and her two cubs passed by.

“I think we should let them live in their territory,” Feigenbaum said. “I don’t think we should hunt them.”

A bear hunt didn’t pass through the state legislature this year, but lawmakers did pass a bill that allows for bears to be killed in self defense.