AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Farms Road in Avon has narrow bridges, tight turns and snaking roads.

And, depending on how residents vote Wednesday, a possible solution may be on the way.

“I think we have to approve it,” John Kuzia said. “The money’s there. That’s a dangerous road.”

If passed, a referendum would allow the town to use $5.4 million of grant funding to redesign a section of Old Farms Road near Scoville Road to replace a three-way intersection with a roundabout.

But some residents are arguing that other things can be done.

“It’s the bridges that have to be done,” Nancy Usich said. “It’s backwards. The whole program is backwards.”

Chip Walters with Save Old Farms Road said there have been few — if any — injuries on the road.

He said residents are more concerned about another dangerous portion that has narrow bridges.

“The focus has got to be on the area where the accidents and the injuries are happening, have had happened, and are likely to happen,” Walters, who has lived in Avon for 25 years, said.

Avon Town Council Chair Dan Polhamus said discussions around the project go back to the 1970s. He said the roundabout would help with traffic, including for school buses and emergency vehicles.

The referendum also includes adding a shoulder and drainage system.

“This project aims to modernize the road while maintaining the rural feel of the road,” Polhamus said.

Between 300 and 400 people typically turn out to vote on referendums. By 1 p.m. Wednesday, with seven hours left on the polls, more than a thousand people had already cast a ballot.

“By voting ‘no,’ we can put a pause on this, allow residents of the town, of the town, and Avon Old Farms, to work together on a plan,” Walters said.