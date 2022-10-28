SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Communities will join forces on Friday night for a special concert to benefit the families of the two fallen Bristol police officers.

The concert, dubbed “Back the Blue,” is set to take place at the Cadillac Ranch on Jude Lane in Southington. Country musician Jordan Oaks will perform.

All proceeds from the show will benefit the Bristol Police Department, honoring Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Both officers were tragically shot to death earlier this month while responding to a call.

Tickets to the concert are $20, and the show kicks-off at 7 p.m.