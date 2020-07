HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally at the state capitol aimed at supporting police will take place Thursday morning in Hartford.

The rally comes alongside the special session, which continues today. The organizers of the Back the Blue rally say that the event’s purpose is to oppose the legislative bill concerning police accountability, which is set for a vote today.

That event starts at 10 a.m. If you plan to attend, organizers ask that you wear a mask or face-covering amid COVID-19 concerns.