Back to School Shoe, Coats for Kids programs combined remote sign up announced for East Hartford residents

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in need in East Hartford can now sign up for the Back to School Shoe and the Coats for Kids programs simultaneously and from home.

East Hartford Social Services Division announced Thursday, “in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary closing of the East Hartford Town Hall to the public, the East Hartford Social Services Division has created a remote application process for Back-to-School Shoes and Coats for Kids this year.”

Back to School Shoe “provides qualifying parents with a one-time use Walmart gift card for the purchase of a new pair of well-fitting shoes for their children entering grades K-12 in the fall.” Coats for Kids, “funded by the East Hartford Rotary Club, provides new winter coats to East Hartford youths between the ages of 5-12 years.”

Applications with all necessary paperwork are due by August 5, 2020. Applications may be obtained by contacting the department at 860-291-7248 or emailing socialservices@easthartfordct.gov and requesting to have one mailed.

The program is for East Hartford residents only.