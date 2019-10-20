‘Backpacks for Freedom’ raises awareness of human trafficking victims

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI New Haven Citizens Academy Alumni Association held its ‘Backpacks for Freedom’ event Sunday in an effort to help victims of human trafficking.

It took place at the drive-in movie theater. The goal: fill backpacks with various donations for victims of human trafficking after they’re rescued.

Haley Marquardt, a member of the FBI New Haven Citizens Academy Alumni Association told News 8, “It’s really important to raise awareness, to educate the public that this is a prevalent issue that’s surrounding all communities. It doesn’t discriminate against any race, age, area. It’s happening everywhere, to everyone.”

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Connecticut had 55 human trafficking cases reported last year. The numbers for this year have not yet been reported.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1 (888) 373-7888

