HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny is bringing his “Most Wanted Tour” to Hartford next spring, according to an announcement from Live Nation on Thursday.

Bad Bunny has 47 shows planned including one stop on April 20, 2024, at the XL Center in Hartford.

The tour will feature Bad Bunny’s newly released album, “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.” According to Live Nation, the album broke Spotify’s charts by becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023.

The album has amassed more than 900 million streams so far this year. The leading song “Monaco,” is also ranked number one in 16 countries worldwide.

To get tickets for the concert, fans can register from now until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, by clicking here.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the ticket sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages to get exclusives like premium tickets, invitations to the pre-show Bad Bunny VIP Lounge Experience, gift items and more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.