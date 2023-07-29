HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford citizens have organized a tailgate event opposing the upcoming Jason Aldean concert following the country singer’s controversial new music video.

“Right now, in our nation, this song is holding weight, right? And it’s creating divisiveness,” said Kamora Herrignton, the founder of a cultural center called Kamora’s Corner in Hartford.

Herrington and others from the Hartford community have organized a rally, which they described as more of a party than a protest, that promotes inclusiveness in country music. Guests are encouraged to attend in ball gown attire.

Aldean defends the song claiming that there are no references to race in the song. The rally will be held outside of the Xfinity Theater on Sunday night before and during Aldean’s concert.