Bar fight leaves two dead in Bloomfield

Bar fight leaves two dead in Bloomfield

Hartford

by: Britney Dixon

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two employees are dead after a bar fight at a retail plaza in Bloomfield.

According to police, the two homicide victims worked at Elizabeth’s Bar & Restaurant at 772 Park Avenue. They engaged in a “verbal dispute” with another person in the bar. It led to the parking lot where shots were fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two male victims, both in their 40s, in the parking lot. One was shot in the head, the other in the chest.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said this is an active investigation and there is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.

