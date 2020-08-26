Bar Piña in Hartford closed for the next few days due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bar Piña in Hartford will be closed over the next few days due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Bar Piña announced on their Instagram page that they will be closed for the next couple days due to employees reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. It’s unclear how many employees were infected.

They plan to reopen the restaurant once all of their workers test negative and a “deep clean.”