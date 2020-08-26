 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Bar Piña in Hartford closed for the next few days due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bar Piña in Hartford will be closed over the next few days due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Bar Piña announced on their Instagram page that they will be closed for the next couple days due to employees reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. It’s unclear how many employees were infected.

RELATED: New Haven sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, mayor working with local universities to keep numbers low as students move back in to dorms

They plan to reopen the restaurant once all of their workers test negative and a “deep clean.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Youth sports canceled in Danbury after uptick in COVID cases

News /

Newington Parks and Rec hiring park staff, groundskeepers for seasonal help

News /

Some parents worried about child care as districts discuss going hybrid this fall

News /

Some parents worried about child care as districts talk about going hybrid this fall

News /

Hartford Athletic score two late goals to pull out a 2-2 tie

News /

Police investigating after man shot on Judson Street in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss