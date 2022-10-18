BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A local barber shop is offering free haircuts for Bristol officers after the department lost two of its own.

“It’s a tough time for everybody,” said Kelvin Morin, who owns New England Barber Company. “We are trying to rally.”

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers at a home on Redstone Hill Road. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded.

Iurato shot and killed the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher.

New England Barber Company is also collecting donations for the officers’ families.

Many of the barber shop’s customers are police officers.

“We knew the officers involved, DeMonte, Hamzy, God bless those guys, Iurato, a hero,” Morin said. “We are so thankful for him, just thankful for all the officers in Bristol, everywhere, that protect us every day.”

Several other organizations have stepped up to offer help to the families, from the nonprofit Tunnels to Towers taking over the mortgage on DeMonte’s home, to sporting teams posting tributes, to several official fundraisers.

Blue ribbons will be tied around the city to show support for police.

“Since that day, man, everybody, even statewide, nationwide, it’s awesome to see all the support,” Morin said. “It’s good to see everyone come together, just stinks it had to happen under these circumstances.”

Memorial services for the officers will be held throughout this week.