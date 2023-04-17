GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury woman saw an intruder in her Williams Street East home after she was woken up by her barking dog early Sunday morning, police said.

The woman woke up just after midnight, locked herself in her bedroom, and called 911 after seeing the suspect, Glastonbury police said.

The suspect was gone when police arrived, but the woman was able to give police a description of him. Glastonbury officers and a Connecticut State Police K-9 unit quickly found him nearby.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old William Vanderpoel, was found with items stolen from the woman’s house and vehicles in the area.

Vanderpoel was charged with first- and third-degree burglary and fifth- and sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.