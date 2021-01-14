Barstool Sports giving Hartford’s Piggy’s Café a boost amid pandemic crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Barstool Fund, a part of Barstool Sports, is giving Hartford’s Piggy’s Café a boost amid the pandemic crisis. Piggy’s joins several small businesses in Connecticut and around the country to get financial help from Barstool, following the founder’s vow to keep small businesses open during the pandemic.

Piggy’s was founded by Joe ‘Papa Joe’ Malick back in 1979. His daughter Joela Malick took over the business after his ALS made it difficult to work. He passed away last year due to complications from ALS and COVID-19.

“This place has been here for 43 years, hustling and bustling with the Aetna crown down the street. But since March, they’ve all been working from home so we don’t really have that crowd right now…I know my dad is shining down on me. But I also realize it’s a difficult time for everyone.”

Joela says she had to cut back on her staff and ends up doing a lot of the work herself.