WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bartending to fight brain cancer. A few familiar faces from News 8 were behind the bar in West Hartford’s Union Kitchen Tuesday night.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia, Samaia Hernandez, and Stephanie Simoni got to work whipping up drinks. All of the tips and 10 percent of food sales went to support the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance (CBTA) for Giving Tuesday.

CBTA’s mission to is help brain tumor patients and caregivers while supporting research to find a cure.