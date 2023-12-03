HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fundraiser held Sunday helped keep the memory of a fallen Hartford police officer alive, all while bringing law enforcement together for a good cause.

Ballin for Bobby honored Bobby Garten, a police officer killed in a car crash while in the line of duty in September. Garten was posthumously promoted to detective.

“They called him Giggles,” Hartford Police Sgt. Reginald Early said. “The guy always laughed, he always smiled. I never saw him upset, I never saw anything bother him. He always had a smile on his face.”

Officers from Hartford and Bridgeport joined troopers from Connecticut State Police for the game. Staff from Aetna also took part.

Proceeds went to The Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten Memorial Fund, which helps inner city children.

“It’s nice to know that the community still remembers him,” said Peter Getz, with the Police Athletic League. “It’s nice to know that people honored him for the job that he did, and it’s really nice too that people came together for a good cause.”